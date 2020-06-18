Funeral services will be held at Dovre Lutheran Church in Osnabrock, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. for Marion Arlene Hove, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who passed away Sunday, June 15, 2020, at Parkwood Senior Living in Grand Forks with her family by her side. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon and will continue for the hour before the service in the church on Wednesday. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Burial will be at Highland Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fairdale.
Marion Arlene Wiken was born December 28, 1927 in Grand Forks, the daughter of Arnt and Margaret (Amble) Wiken, where she grew up and attended school, graduating from Central High School in 1945. She was baptized and confirmed in Sharon Lutheran Church. She attended the University of North Dakota for 3 1/2 years. She taught school in Fairdale for one year and Bathgate for four years. She was united in marriage to Howard Hove at the Sharon Lutheran Church in Grand Forks on June 22, 1952. The couple lived in Sacramento, Calif. until 1954, when they returned to North Dakota to reside on the Hove homestead farm. They established Hove Construction Company. She was actively involved with the business as a bookkeeper. She was also the bookkeeper for the family farming operation until April of 2020. She taught school in the Osnabrock Township Consolidated School for two years in the late1950’s. She found great joy in the education of her students and loved sharing fond memories of her students, whom she remembered all by name. She and Howard also built a trailer court in 1970 during the ABM construction, which they eventually incorporated into a city called “Hove Mobile Park City”. She and Howard have two sons: Michael (Brenda) of Bismarck and Mark (Ingrid) of Grand Forks. She enjoyed the lives and interests of her four grandchildren: Matthew, Benjamin, Erik and Brooke. She was a member of Highland Lutheran Church, rural Fairdale, until it was closed in 1976, and since then an active member of Dovre Lutheran Church in Osnabrock, serving on the stewardship committee, call committee, WELCA offices, and as a voting delegate to the Eastern North Dakota synod assembly. She has taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was also a delegate from the Grafton Conference to the National Convention of the American Lutheran Church, held at San Diego, Calif. in 1982. She and Howard were active with the Lutheran Brotherhood Branch officers for 26 years. They were members of the Century Club at the Park River Bible Camp and did volunteer work there, including working at the annual lutefisk and meatball dinner. Howard passed away in 2009. She also served on the Cavalier County Library Board for seven years.
Marion is survived by two sons, Michael (Brenda) Hove of Bismarck and Mark (Ingrid) Hove of Grand Forks; four grandchildren: Matthew (Melissa) Hove of Groton, CT, Benjamin Hove of San Diego, Calif., Erik (Hannah) Hove of East Grand Forks, Minn. and Brooke (Joshua) Harris of Lolo, Mont.; four great-grandchildren: Sofia and Roman Hove, Jaxon Hove and Violet Harris; brother Lyle (Marion) Wicken of Grand Forks; sister-in-law Ardelle Krom of Grafton; and many dear nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Howard, (July 2009); sister Gloria (Newell) Anderson; sister-in-law Bella (Elmer) Hammer; and brother-in-law Donald Krom.
Marion enjoyed a very active and full life. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and many cherished friends.
The family would like memorials directed to Highland Cemetery, 606 1st St., Langdon, ND, 58249
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
