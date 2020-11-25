A private family service was held at the Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, for Marion Johnson Iverson, 87, who passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020, just one day before her 88th birthday, at the Sanford Hospice House in Fargo, due to the residual effects from COVID-19. Burial was at the Lebanon Cemetery in Langdon.
Marion Arnelda Boe was born November 20, 1932, in Langdon, to Arne and Victoria (Beckwick) Boe. She was baptized and confirmed at the Vang Lutheran Church and attended Langdon Schools with the class of 1950. She was united in marriage to Judd Johnson on June 10, 1950, and was blessed with five children. In 1962, she started M&J Drive Inn which thrived for 25 years as the M&J Tastee Freeze. Between car-hops to in-service seating, thousands of loyal customers enjoyed burgers, fries, broasted chicken, pizzas, and ice cream treats. Having worked with hundreds of young women, she was not only their boss but became their mentor, second mom, and great friend. Many recall the wonderful memories of working with her and say she was the “Best Boss” ever!
In 1984, she married Don Iverson and shortly thereafter sold M&J. They traveled before moving to Mandan and then settled in Fargo. She soon became friends with many of her neighbors. She loved it when family and friends would visit and they could go shopping, to the mall food court, or wherever a fun day could be had. Annually, she enjoyed canning tomatoes, pickles, and salsa. She made lefsa and embroidered dish towels featuring her Norwegian background. She had a talent for finding the perfect holiday cards, which included $5.00 to “Get a Treat” and were truly treasured by those who received one! Her daily phone calls making sure you were OK and safe will be greatly missed. She had a talent for cooking and her infamous Big-Tee hamburgers, ham sauce, potato salad, apple pie, and brownies will be missed. She was also always up for a special toast with a lemon drop martini!
Marion is survived by her children: Cleve (Debbie) Johnson of Fargo, Craig (Janna) Johnson of Portland, Ore., and Diane (Ed) Lommel of Breckenridge, Minn.; son-in-law Daryl Soli of Portland, Ore.; daughter-in-law Anita Johnson of Gresham, Ore.; grandchildren: Trent, Jed, Vickie, Chris, Melissa, Brandon, Lindsay and Mariah; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and siblings: Julia Bjornstad, Marie (Ronnie) Peterson, Arvid (Sandy) Boe, Ardyce (David) Hennager, John (Karen) Boe and Judy (Tom) Waind; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Joleen; son Brian; grandson Luke; her husband, Don; and her parents. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to your favorite charity or Lebanon Cemetery at 504 15th Ave., Langdon, ND 58249.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
