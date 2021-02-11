A memorial service was held on Friday, February 12, 2021, at United Lutheran Church in Langdon for Marjorie (Soli) Jacobson, 95, of Langdon, who died peacefully February 6, 2021, at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon. Burial will be in the summer in South Pembina Lutheran Cemetery, rural Langdon. A webcast of the service can be viewed on the funeral home website following the service.
Marjorie (Marge) Kathleen was born on March 20, 1925, to Thorsten and Mathilde (Bode) Soli in Vang, where she grew up and attended elementary school. She attended high school in Twin Valley, Minn., where she graduated as valedictorian in June of 1943. While attending high school in Twin Valley, she lived with her maternal aunt, Laura Erickson. Following high school, she worked for a time at Bell Telephone in Fargo where she shared rooms with Gloria Jacobson. That is where she met her future husband, Floyd Jacobson, Gloria’s brother. She and Floyd were married in Vang on June 28, 1947. She and Floyd lived in Walhalla and moved to Portland, Ore., in 1948. There, she did secretarial work in the offices of the Hyster Company. The couple returned to Cavalier County in 1949. In 1951, they moved to Stillwater, Minn., where they lived and worked until 1960. She worked as a payroll clerk at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing while Floyd worked as a carpenter. In 1960, she and Floyd returned to Cavalier County and built a home at Mona, in Loam Township, where she baked, decorated, and sold wedding cakes. She and Floyd bought Langdon Floral from Alice Power in 1967. She operated the business in three locations in downtown Langdon for the next 31 years. She retired in 1998. Floyd died in October of 1973. The Grand Forks Herald featured her retirement in their business section, recognizing her accomplishments as a business leader in the region. In retirement she became an avid and accomplished quilter and served on various committees at United Lutheran Church where she was a long-time member. She enjoyed reading, watching Olympic figure skating, baking, and keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her passport was stamped in England, Norway, Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, and Canada. She was happiest when she hosted family gatherings. She had a gift for hospitality and welcomed whoever showed up at her table. She simply added more plates and pulled up a few more chairs. Her family joked that she could, without notice, feed a small army from the contents of her pantry’s lazy Susan.
She is missed by her children: Terry (Janet) Jacobson of Wales, Joel (Lisa) Jacobson of Langdon, Melissa (Jeff) Gale of Carrington, Kathleen (William) Barron of Topeka, Kan.; her grandchildren: Britt Jacobson (Nathan Kjelland) of Park River, Anna Jacobson of Minneapolis, Minn., Zach (Andrea) Jacobson of Langdon, Zane Jacobson of Sabin, Minn., Jennifer (Matt) Hall of Fargo, Josiah Barron of Colorado Springs, Colo.; six great-grandchildren: Clara and Soren Kjelland of Park River, Harper, Riley, Hunter and Maren Jacobson of Langdon; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Bisenius, and brother-in-law, Harvey Jacobson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; parents Mathilde and Thorsten Soli; and brothers Hubert Soli and Erling Soli.
Memorials can be directed to: Osnabrock Community Living Center, South Pembina Cemetery Association, or American Diabetes Association.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements.
