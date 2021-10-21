A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with a gathering of family and friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Roseville Lutheran Church in Roseville, MN, for Marliss Bock, 89, who passed away peacefully on October 11, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Service will be livestreamed at https://www.rosevillelutheran.org/celebrations/marliss-bock/.
Marliss was born in Langdon on the family farm of Arthur and Alice Rude. She grew up with her four siblings, cousins and friends in the Red River Valley which is dotted with coulees, prairie potholes, and farm fields. After high school, she attended secretarial school in Minneapolis where she supported herself with employment for many years. In the early 1960s, she met and married her husband, Bob, with whom she shared her love of nature, literature, and education. When their children were born, she became a full-time devoted mother filling their home with the smells of home cooking and baking, the whir of the sewing machine making clothes, the sounds of reading aloud books and hours of imaginative play. As her children grew older, she worked as bookkeeper of the family business and worked part-time at the public library in Glencoe. Upon retirement, she and Bob moved north to a retirement community in Becker where they flourished together with volunteering, making new friends, traveling the western US, and enjoying grandparenthood. In 2018 she moved to Roseville to be closer to her daughters. There, she enjoyed cozy senior independent apartment living where she forged new friendships while holding dear memories of a life full of family, adventure, friends, and giving from the heart while, as always, keeping true to her spiritual core.
Marliss was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob”, and sisters Bernice and Darlyne.
She is survived by her children: Dan (Crystal), Margo (Mark), and Randa (Tim); grandchildren: Carter, Logan, Maya, and Seth; and many other loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.