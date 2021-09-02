A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Munich for Martha Rose Henderson, 95, of Langdon and formerly of Munich and Calvin, who passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, rural Munich.
Martha Rose, daughter of Michael and Martha (Janowski) Wirth, was born on November 7, 1925, in Munich. She grew up helping on the family farm and graduated from Munich High School. She entered the US Cadet Nursing Corps training at Mercy Hospital in Devils Lake. On November 15, 1944, she married David Henderson. They worked side by side on their wheat and cattle farm in Calvin, where they raised nine children. In 1988, they retired and built a new home in Munich. They did some traveling during this time. She was very active in Christian Mothers and Altar Society at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Munich. She enjoyed league bowling, fishing, antiques, baking, scrapbooking, gardening, and keeping her yard and flowers in pristine condition. She always made everything from scratch and was most famous for her delicious caramel cinnamon rolls. She and David celebrated 53 years of marriage before her husband passed in 1997. She remained in Munich until 2014 when she moved to Wheatland Estates in Langdon. Her last move came in 2020 to Maple Manor Care Center, also in Langdon. She was the truest definition of being strong. She was physically strong, firm in her faith, steadfast in her love of family, strong-willed, and tough as nails. Her legacy will forever remain in our hearts.
Grateful to have shared her life are her children: Karen Sedlacek of Rodeo, Calif., Mardelle (Daniel) Wehby of Jacksonville, Fla, Richard Henderson of Fargo, Judy (Fred) Domres of Wales, Lenna (Ron) Schill of Mt. Carmel, Mary (Mike) Stone of Bigfork, Mont., Pam (Chuck) Traiser of Grand Forks, Janice (Scott) Bessemer Epping, N.H., and Paul (Donna) Henderson of Calvin; grandchildren: Laurie MacBayne, Christine (Michael) McMillan, Craig MacLeod, Greg Henderson, Nicole (Steve) Walford, Todd (Gail) Domres, Deb (Clint) Erhardt, Dirk (Sarah) Schill, Rebecca (Jay) Slade, Lance (Megan) Schill, Brock (Tonia) Schill, Ann Marie Stone, Zac (Laura) Stone, Michelle (Chad) Schumacher, Matt (Kristen) Traiser, Tanner (Andrea) Broderick, Megan (Jeremy) Longie, Adam (Rebekah) Henderson, Evan (Rylee) Henderson, Jake Henderson, Ted (Sadie) Henderson, Elijah Henderson, and Ariel Henderson; great-grandchildren: David, Ryan and Kyle MacBayne, James (Olivia) McMillan, Meredith McMillan, Brice and Peter MacLeod, Ian and Alexis Walford, Amber, Luke and Landen Domres, Paige and Emily Erhardt, Avery, Carlie and Landon Schill, Dagan Slade, Dentyn, Kollyns and Wittyn Schill, Alexi, Molly and Chase Stone, Calvin and Cora Schumacher, Gavin and Natalie Traiser, Abigail and Oliver Broderick, Tayden, Colin, Halle, Lexon and Ledger Longie, Michael and Elena Henderson, Gwendolyn and Caitlyn Henderson; sister Lois Dawley of Munich; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; son-in-law Dewayne Sedlacek; grandson David Sedlacek; siblings: Victor (Ester) Wirth, Lester (Leona and Rose) Wirth, Loretta (Marcel Mathieu and Alphonse) Hiltner, Francis Wirth, Beatrice (Bud) Houghton, Norman (Nora) Wirth, Valery (Harold) Hudson, Madelyn (Michael) Hoffmann, Geraldine (Joseph) Tholkes; and brother-in-law Vincent Dawley.
