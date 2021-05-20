Mass of Christian Burial was held on May 21, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for Mary Ann Bisenius, 91, of Langdon, who passed away May 13, 2021, surrounded by family at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Mary was born to Thorsten and Mathilda (Bode) Soli on Sept. 29, 1929, during a family trip to Shevlin, Minn. She was raised in Vang. She and Jack raised their four children on a farmstead east of Langdon. She was a homemaker until the kids were grown. When she and Jack moved to Langdon, she worked at Maple Manor Care Center in the kitchen and later in housekeeping. While she didn’t grow up in the kitchen, she became known for her baking after working alongside her late husband, Jack, at Papa’s Kitchen in the Langdon Curling Club for 20 years. Pies were her specialty; she would bake several each morning to please the lunch crowd and fulfilled private requests after she and Jack retired from Papa’s Kitchen. Her lefse also became a community favorite. She and Jack satisfied local Norwegians and non-Norwegians with their delicate flatbread throughout the holiday season for many years. During the summer months, she and Jack tended their garden and spent as much time as possible on the golf course. She loved golfing and would often walk the course. She loved teaching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren the sport and was delighted as their swings developed; she was also generous with the mulligans and gimmies and didn’t believe in counting any shot after ten, which helped tame the frustrations of golfers young and old. She loved socializing and playing cards with friends and always had coffee and a sweet treat to offer visitors. She was strong in her faith and immensely proud of her family.
Mary is survived by her children: Jacalyn (William) Thom of Langdon, Wendy (Darwyn) Smith of Clitherall, Minn., Michael (Laura) Bisenius of Grand Forks, Beth (Craig) Champagne of Grand Forks; grandchildren: Travis (Chrissy) Thom of Dakota Dunes, SD, Nicole (Tim Arens) Thom-Arens of Fargo, Jon (Ashley) Champagne of Grand Forks, Rob (Ally) Champagne of Hazel Park, MI, Matt (Megan) Bisenius of Green Bay, Wisc., David (Cassandra Vargas) Bisenius of East Grand Forks, Minn., Jeff (Sarah) Smith of Crestview, Fla., Kyle (Alyssa) Smith of Minneapolis, Minn., Michelle (Jesse Chavez) Bisenius of Williston, and Andrea Bisenius of Grand Forks; great-grandchildren: Lily and Chloe Thom, Liam Arens, Damion Seitz, Brayden, Caiden, and Adelyna Bisenius, Grayson Champagne, and Reed Smith; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; and siblings: Erling (Judi) Soli, Hubert (Gloria) Soli, and Marjorie (Floyd) Jacobson.
Memorials can be made to St. Alphonsus, Cavalier County Cancer Crusaders, Senior Citizen Center, and Maple Manor Care Center.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
