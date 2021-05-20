A Mass of Christian Burial was held May 19, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for Mary Elizabeth (Mary Beth) Fetsch, 71, of Langdon, who passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on May 11, 2021, at her home. Inurnment was at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Mary Elizabeth Metzger was born February 25, 1950, in Langdon to Silverius and Madeline (Kartes) Metzger. She attended school in Minto Township, Border Central, and Fargo and graduated from Fargo North High School in 1968. She attended Lake Region Community College and received a secretarial degree. On September 25, 1971, she and Colin Fetsch were united in marriage at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon. Early in their marriage, and and Colin lived in Billings, Mont., during which she was a legal secretary for the US Attorney’s office. In the spring of 1975, they returned to North Dakota where they lived on a farm near Wales. They moved to Langdon in 1987 where she spent her remaining years. While residing in Langdon, she enjoyed working at the Stables restaurant and provided childcare. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, six children, and six grandchildren. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and served the church in several ways through participation in various groups and committees. She was a devout Catholic and prayed the Holy Rosary daily. She enjoyed shopping with her daughters, baking the best brownies and scalloped pineapple, cooking, spending time outdoors, watching the Minnesota Twins, and attending her children and grandchildren’s activities. Her family held a special place in her heart, and she enjoyed sharing stories and pictures of her grandchildren with others. She was well-known for her cheerful demeanor, friendliness, sense of humor, and wit. She was a blessing to all who were fortunate to know her and her beautiful smile.
Surviving Mary are her husband, Colin, of Langdon; children: Clayton (Olivia) of McPherson, Kan., Sara (Tony) Jardine of St. Michael, Minn., Jon of Jamestown, Teresa (Chris) Kluth of Fessenden, James of Fargo, and Emily (Adam) Koenig of Park River; siblings: LuAnn (Jim) Schiele of Devils Lake, Steve (Jane) Metzger of Carrington, Linda (John) Benoit of Langdon, and Bonnie (Randy) Carignan of Walhalla, along with grandchildren: Owen and Dylan Fetsch, Tyler Jardine, Alayah and Lane Kluth, Harrison Koenig, and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
