A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake, with Reverend Steven Wirth celebrating the Mass, for Mary Ellen Schuler, 81, of Devils Lake, who died at home in the loving care of her family and Hospice of the Red River Valley on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from complications of the reoccurrence of colon cancer. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/stjosephdvl . Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Mr. Ken Severinson, Deacon officiating. Graveside services will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery near Munich at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020.
Mary Ellen was born on a farm near Calio on March 26, 1939. She was the daughter of Wilfred and Martha (Metzger) Korb. She attended Trier Township grade school and Munich High School, graduating in 1956. She married Tom Schuler at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Calio on June 17, 1957. They made their home in Munich raising six children. She spent most of her married life as a homemaker but was employed by the First State Bank of Munich for three years, and she also worked as a teacher’s aide at the Munich School for eight years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Munich where she sang in the choir and taught CCD. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and embroidery and was always working on a quilt for one of her grandchildren or great-grandchildren. Over the years she enjoyed bowling, gardening, reading, and baking homemade bread, buns and caramel rolls. She and Tom spent summer weekends at Wood Lake and always enjoyed time with family. In October 2014, as Tom’s illness progressed, they moved to Devils Lake. Tom passed away on December 20, 2014. She then became a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Devils Lake and was active in her church circle. She enjoyed getting together with her group of lady friends for daily masses, visiting residents at the various nursing homes, volunteering for Senior Meals on Wheels and other church activities. She continued to enjoy cruising around Wood Lake on her pontoon and following her grandchildren at various school and sporting events.
Mary Ellen is survived by her sons: Lynn (Barb) Schuler of Maple Grove, Minn., Gary (Terri) Schuler of Cando, Mike (Diane) Schuler of Grand Forks; daughters: Debra (Jim) Budish of Starkweather, Donna (Paul) Henderson of Calvin, Karen (Justin) Swanson of Devils Lake; 20 grandchildren: Lindsay Connolly, Andria Moen, Brady Schuler, Halle Schuler, Mandi Wahlin, Casey Myklebust, Adam Henderson, Evan Henderson, Ted Henderson, Jake Henderson, Elijah Henderson, Ariel Henderson, Larissa Fellman, Jason Schuler, Brandi Byrne, Cody Schuler, Taylor Swanson, Jordan Swanson, Hunter Swanson, Parker Swanson; 17 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way; brothers: LaVern (Diane) Korb of LeSueur, Minn., Mark (Molly) Korb of Auburn, Calif., Norman (Linda) Korb of Halladay, Utah, Gerald (Loree) Korb of Quincy, Ill., Larry Korb of Portland, Ore.; sisters: Karol Harry of West Allis, WI, Ardella Ditty (Jim Grierson) of Victoria, Minn., Sharon Fisher of Sacramento, Calif., Rosanne (Gary) Lykken of Parkville, MO, Diane Bruhn of West Fargo, and many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom Schuler, and in-laws Roman and Marguerite (Artz) Schuler.
Gilbertson Funeral Home of Devils Lake is in charge of arrangements.
