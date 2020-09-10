Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Devils Lake with a time of fellowship to follow at the Ramsey County Event Center for Mary MacArthur, 101, of Devils Lake, who passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center in Devils Lake. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12 at 1:45 p.m. at the Clyde Cemetery.
Mary Fazekas was born on February 8, 1919, in St. Paul, Minn., the daughter of George and Mary (Pekoy) Fazekas. When she was 1 year old, she and her family moved to North Dakota. She attended and graduated from Clyde Public School. On November 13, 1935, she married George Mosolf in Langdon. They lived and farmed in the rural Clyde area. They also operated the Munich Bowling Café for 5 years. She then worked for Aafedt’s Locker Plant in Munich for 17 years before retiring in 1982. George passed away on September 26, 1976. On June 15, 1985, she married William MacArthur, and they lived in Munich. William passed away on January 30, 2001, and in 2006, she became a resident of Devils Lake. She was a member of the Clyde, Langdon and Devils Lake United Methodist Churches and belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary in Rock Lake. After moving to Devils Lake she was very active in the Devils Lake Senior Center. She especially enjoyed her children, grandchildren and friends. She always had a hug and smile for all. She enjoyed crafts, gardening, baking and sharing the goodies with her friends. She was a very kind and caring person and will be missed by all.
Mary is survived by her daughters: Florence Rham of Devils Lake and Linda (Ted) Dahl of Alsen; son Robert (Donna) Mosolf of Indianapolis, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Betty Fazekas.
She was preceded in death by her husbands George Mosolf and William MacArthur, parents Mary and George, daughters Bernice Mosolf and Vivian Brady, sons-in-law Lynn Rham and Ken Brady, sisters Betty Carnahan and Louise Rham, brothers: Fred, George, Earl and Art Fazekas, grandchildren David Rham and Cynthia Kay Mosolf, great-grandchild Julie Christianson, sister-in-law Clarabel Fazekas, and brothers-in-law William “Bill” Rham and Elmer Carnahan.
Gilbertson Funeral Home of Devils Lake is in charge of arrangements.
