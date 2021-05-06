Funeral services were held May 1, 2021, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Munich for Melvin B. Tohm, 88, of Devils Lake and Calio, who passed away April 26, 2021, at Eventide Heartland Care Center in the loving care of his family. Burial was at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Munich.
Melvin Benjamin Tohm, son of Benjamin and Leona (Hahn) Tohm, was born on March 20, 1933, in Oak Creek Township in Bottineau County, south of the little town of Gardena. He grew up there, attended the Gardena School, and was a baptized and confirmed member of Zion Lutheran Church. He met his beloved Faye Hiatt at a country dance hall, and it was there that their life together started. They were united in marriage on October 23, 1955, at Gardena. They began their married life in Hamden, Ind., living there for just a short time where he worked in a pipe factory until they went on strike. They decided to move back to North Dakota to Minot where he built houses on the Minot Air Force Base and worked in the oil fields. In the winter of 1956, they moved to the farm south of Calio where they lived, farmed, raised cattle, and began their family. In 1975, they sold the cattle but continued to farm until 2002 when he semi-retired. He still kept active in farming by running the grain drill until the age of 70 and driving the combine until the age of 85, a job he truly loved. Faye passed away in 1994. He moved to Devils Lake in the fall of 2017, lived in Park Manor Apartments, and then later moved into Lake Country Manor Assisted Living until he passed away. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Missouri Synod in Egeland for several years, serving in many different positions on the church council until it closed. He then was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Munich through the years. For over 40 years, he served on the Seivert Township Board. He had a passion for farming; he never really considered it work, but in his spare time he loved camping, hunting, fishing, and dabbled in woodworking. He was so very proud of and cherished every moment shared with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved his family with all his heart; he knew and trusted the promises of his Lord and Savior and treasured his many dear friends.
A special thank you to the staff at Lake Country Manor and Eventide Heartland Care Center and Dr. Jackie Downs for the compassionate care shown to our dad. We also thank Pastor Ramey, Zion LWML, 1st State Bank of Cando and all friends, family and neighbors for your many acts of kindness and prayerful support shown to us these past months.
Melvin’s loving family include his children: Dwight (Lois) Tohm of Calio, Marianne (Terry) Hall and Gail (Roger) Wirth- all of Munich; grandchildren: Eric (Tawnee) Tohm, Roxanne (Brad) Erickstad- all of Devils Lake, Dana (Eric) McArthur of Munich, Benjamin Tohm of Devils Lake, Katrina (Doug) Bell of Hudson Wisc., Krystle (Trevor) Darling of Devils Lake, Amanda (Shaun) Jacobson of Colfax, Jason (Kimberly) Wirth of Munich and Devin (Kristen) Wirth of Fargo; 18 great-grandchildren: Rebecca, Emma, Carson and Abigail Tohm, Kadence, Easton, Rylan and Skylar Wirth, Grey and Rhett Jacobson, Olivia, Brynn and Ryan Erickstad, Vincent and Austin Wirth, Brooklynn, Natalie and Harley McArthur; brother Vernon (Rosie) Tohm of Amarillo TX; sister Dorothy (Tohm) Johnson of Devils Lake; sisters-in-law: Leona (Timm) Tohm of Hereford TX, Leola Lagerquist of Dunseith, Nettie Peterson of St. John and Ena Birkland of Spokane Wash.; and many dear nieces, nephews, and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Faye, son David Allen Tohm in 1987, brothers LeRoy Tohm and Marvin Tohm, and many beloved in-laws.
Memorials may be directed to the Zion Lutheran Cemetery Fund in memory of Melvin.
Gilbertson Funeral Home of Devils Lake was in charge of arrangements.
