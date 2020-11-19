Metka Helene “Micki” Hansen, 89, of Winchester, Va. passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at her home.
Micki was born in 1931 in Weiser, ID, daughter of the late Lloyd and Metka Anderson. She attended the College of St. Scholastica and graduated from the University of Mary in Bismarck, earning a bachelor’s degree in education. She was a teacher prior to her retirement. She was a member of the National Education Association, the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Delta Kappa Gamma, the VRTA (Virginia Retired Teachers Association), NDTA (North Dakota Teachers Association), and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester. She had a love of learning and education. She lovingly taught second grade for almost 30 years. Her five children embraced her philosophy that education was of utmost importance and channeled that into successful careers. She was so proud of the personal and professional successes of her children, who have taken her many life lessons and passed them forward to future generations. As much as she loved being a “Mom”, being a grandma and great-grandma also brought her immeasurable joy.
Her beloved husband, Robert L. Hansen, preceded her in death in 2008. Surviving are sons: Michael Gregoryk (Sheila), Thomas Gregoryk (Diana), and James Gregoryk (Jerry); daughters: Mary Pat Gronauer (Pete) and Kathryn Cohen; grandchildren: Brian, Stefanie, Laryssa, Jason, Cody, Steve (Zane), Erin (Tyler), Laura, Ted, Kimmie, Kyle, Carly, and Devin; great-grandchildren: Myles, Mason, and Hazel; and sister Eugenia R. Conyne (Bruce) and family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, the Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a SPCA of donor’s choice; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148; or to any local food bank.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.