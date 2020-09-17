A private graveside service was held at the Bethel Cemetery, rural Langdon, for Micaela Joy Veer Johnson, infant daughter of Devan Veer and Alex Johnson, who was born with her angel wings on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.
She is survived by her parents, Devan and Alex, of Park River; siblings: Rylee and Carsen; grandparents: Craig and Brenda Veer of Langdon and Damon and Jennifer Johnson of Park River; great-grandparents: Carol Veer, Audrey and Wayne Mikkelsen, Tyrone and Lanetta Johnson, Bill and Kathy Muhs - all of Langdon, Joanne Lauf of Dickinson; and great-great-grandmother Gloria Johnson of Langdon.
Micaela will forever live in the hearts of several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends. Awaiting at heaven’s gate with open arms are those loved ones that have passed before to welcome our angel home to eternal life.
Brooks Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
