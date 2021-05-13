A Mass of Christian Burial was held April 24, 2021, in Towner for Olaf (Ole) J. Erickson, who died peacefully with his family by his side at the age of 93 on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Heart of America Care Center in Rugby. Burial was in the church cemetery with military honors accorded by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors and Rugby’s Clarence Larson American Legion Post #23 Honor and Color Guard.
Ole, the son of Jacob and Agnes (Novacek) Erickson, was born on April 9, 1928, in Cavalier County. He was raised and educated in Nekoma. In October 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Hector from March 1946 to September 1947 repairing ships in China and stateside. After his discharge, he went to electrical school in Chicago. He graduated in 1949 and later that year began working for Otter Tail Power Company as a lineman. On April 19, 1950, he was united in marriage to Verna Sunderland in Nekoma. The couple lived in Langdon until 1956. They moved to Towner where they made their home and raised their family. He continued to work for Otter Tail as a service representative until his retirement in May of 1990. He took great pride in working for the power company for his entire 40-year career. He served the city of Towner in many capacities, including many years as a member of the Towner Fire and Ambulance crew. When he wasn’t working, his favorite pastimes included hunting and fishing. He loved his many fishing trips to Canada, hunting elk in Wyoming and deer, geese, turkey and other wildlife in this area. After his retirement, he and Verna enjoyed many trips throughout the United States, Canada, and Norway. In January 2020, he became a resident of the Heart of America Care Center, where he lived until his death. He and Verna were lucky enough to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary together on April 19, 2020!
Ole is survived by his children: Dale (Karen) of Roosevelt, UT, Dean (Bonita) of Langdon, Earl (Diane) of West Fargo, Janet (Rick) Taylor of Gillette, Wyo., Randy (Karen) of Arvada, Colo., Judy (Todd) Alme of Grand Forks, David (Dedre’) of Fargo, Lori (Mike) Feist of Fargo and Alan (Lisa) of Grand Forks. He was blessed with 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Brian (Heather), Barry, Matthew, Marcus, Sheldon, Calvin (Trisha), Heather (Michael), Nico (Lara), Peter, Luke, Anthony, Elizabeth, Stephen, Madison, Garrison, Jeremy, Taylor (Griffin), Courtney, Zachary, Parker, Tim, Ben and Mila; a sister, Fran Kartes of Duluth; sister-in-law Helen Erickson of Alliance, Neb.; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Verna; a son, Daryl; an infant son, Rodger; brothers Ed and Jake (Marie); sister Margaret (Ray) Heck; brother-in-law Dick Kartes; Verna’s parents, Raymond and Mabel (Anderson) Sunderland; and his parents.
Arrangements were with the Anderson Funeral Home of Towner. Online registry: www.funeralsbyanderson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.