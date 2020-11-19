A private family service was held November 18, 2020, at Emmanuel Evangelical Church for Orlin Schanz, 80, of Langdon, who passed away on November 11, 2020, from COVID-19 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo. Burial was at Lebanon Cemetery in Langdon.
Orlin Edward Schanz was born May 29, 1940, to Jacob and Martha (Ertmann) Schanz. He was born and raised on a farm west of Langdon and farmed the land until 2012. He was a master of all trades. He could do anything around machinery and in the house. He was an encyclopedia of information and shared it with anyone. Before his hearing went bad, he could listen to a vehicle and tell you what was wrong with it. He would help anyone that needed help without even questioning it. He will be missed by many, many people. He was married to Ilene Fischer for 30 years until her passing in 2008. He married Cheri Klein on May 4, 2013, and they lived in Langdon.
He is survived by his wife, Cheri; step-children: Ron (Isabel) Fischer, Becky Geisen, Gayle (Jim) Retterath, Terry Fischer, Lori Gray, Tina (Patrick) Kvien, and Jon Breckenridge along with 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and 17 nieces and nephews. He was also survived by sisters: Eleanor Roder, Dorothy Clark, and Doris Bowser - all of Fargo.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ilene; step-son Scott Breckenridge; parents; brothers: Allen and Leroy; sister-in-law Grace Schanz; brothers-in-law: Don Roder, Gordon Clark and Ed Bowser; two grandsons: Terance (TJ) Fischer and Jamie Geisen; and step-grandson Pierce Kvien.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
