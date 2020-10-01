Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, September 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake for Owen N. Goeser, 77, of Devils Lake and Munich, who passed away early Monday morning, September 21, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.
Burial was at Trier Cemetery, rural Calio.
Owen Nicholas Goeser, son of Chrysanth and Rose (Wengler) Goeser, was born on November 29, 1942, at Devils Lake. He grew up in the Munich area and attended a country school through the 4th grade. He then attended Devils Lake Public School and graduated from Central High School with the class of 1961. He joined the North Dakota Army National Guard on July 28, 196, and was called to active duty on February 24, 1962. He served stateside as a Supply Clerk and had special training in Military Justice. He was honorably discharged from active duty on August 23, 1962, but continued to serve with the NDANG, 3662D Ordnance Company until his honorable discharge on July 27, 1967, with the rank of Specialist Four. He was united in marriage to his beloved Elizabeth “Betty” Eisele on January 4, 1964, at Devils Lake. They established their home on the farm in Munich until moving to Devils Lake in 2014. While living in Devils Lake, he worked for Robertson Lumber and also at the Gamble Robinson Wholesale Grocery. However, his passion was farming, and from 1968 until the time of his death, Owen was a good steward of the land he was blessed with. He was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Munich and St. Joseph Catholic Church after moving to Devils Lake. He was a CCD teacher and served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist until his death. He also was very active in the pro-life movement. He dedicated 37 years to the local Rural Electric Board and several years on the State Electrical Board. He loved his Lord, his family and was truly humbled by the many blessings in his life. We are saddened by his death but know the promises of God as He says, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Owen is survived by his loving family: his wife of 56 years, Betty; his sons: Rodney and Gitta Goeser of Buxton, Loren and Nicole Goeser, Alan and Angie Goeser and Brian Goeser and special friend Christy Larocque - all of Munich; 10 grandchildren: Luke (Jenna) Chase of Grand Forks, Chantell (Tony) Haider of Minneapolis Minn., Hayley Chase of Minneapolis, Amber (Mark) Thompson of Hatton, Natasha Goeser of Fargo, Jesse (Alicia) Goeser, Jakob Goeser, Shaun Goeser - all of Munich, Kelan (Cassidy) Goeser of Munich and Tyler Goeser of Selina KS; 11 great-grandchildren: Justice, Ben, Audrey, Owen, Charis, Jack, Rhett, Nikhilah, Aven, Elliot, Heston; brothers George (Rose) Goeser of Moorhead, Minn. and Maurice (Bernelda) Goeser of Princeton, Minn.; and in-laws Mary Ann MacDonald, Jo (Earl) Olson - all of Devils Lake, Hattie (Dave) MacDonald and Eileen Burt - all of Lake Oswego, Ore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters-in-law Peter and Rebecca Goeser and Ernest and Beatrice Goeser, brother-in-law Darrel Burt and father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Regina Eisele.
Gilbertson Funeral Home of Devils Lake was in charge of arrangements.
