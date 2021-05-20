A memorial service was held at Concordia Lutheran Church in Edmore on May 21, 2021, for Patricia L. Sanderson, age 62, resident of Edmore, who died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at home with her family by her side. Interment was at the Edmore Cemetery.
Patricia Lea Burk was born January 12, 1959, in Falls City, Neb., the daughter of Burton and Ann (Struck) Burk. Because of her father’s career, she lived many different places- even in Okinawa, Japan, and Taiwan. Her family moved to Edmore in 1972 where she met her husband-to-be, Lloyd Sanderson. She graduated from high school in 1976 then attended college at UND. She decided to get married instead of completing her degree. She married Lloyd on December 21, 1977. She worked a variety of jobs in Devils Lake for a time. She also worked at the Citizen’s State Bank in Edmore and was the auditor for the City of Edmore. Their son, Jason, was born August 11, 1985. She decided to return to college for her teaching degree. She graduated cum laude from Mayville State in 2002. She taught in Munich until her death. She and her sister, Peggy, enjoyed traveling together to complete their bucket lists of skydiving, ziplining, and white-water rafting; she also collected kerosene lanterns. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister.
Patty is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd Sanderson; her son, Jason, and his wife, Valerie, of Bemidji, Minn.; 3 grandchildren whom she doted on: Braden, Brianna, and Brooklyn; her mother, Ann Burk, of Rapid City, SD; 2 sisters: Peggy Severson of Edmore and Paula (Stephen) Heimgartner of Hot Springs, SD; a brother, Jim (Linda) Burk, of Rapid City; brothers-in-law Orris Gjesdal of Langdon, John (Rita) Sanderson of Grand Forks, and Ron (Gail) Sanderson of Shelton, Wash.; sister-in-law Jane (Lynn) Melland of Elk River, Minn.; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Burton Burk; father-in-law and mother-in-law Ernest and Gunda Sanderson; sister-in-law Lorretta Gjesdal; brother-in-law Irvin Melland; and nephew Kenny Melland.
Arrangements were with the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com.
