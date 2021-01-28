Patricia Lou Binger Dodge, 84, of rural Fairdale passed away January 3, 2021, at Altru Hospital with her family by her side.
Patricia Preston was born May 26, 1936, to Lola Mae and William Edwin Preston. She was married to Murlin Lee Binger April 30, 1955, until his passing in 1988. They were devoted members of the Church of the Nazarene. She and Murlin settled in Wiggins, Colo. on the family dairy farm where they reared four children. She resided at the Edmore Memorial Rest Home and quickly became friends with the residents and attached to the staff with their loving care and kindness. She enjoyed attending church services at Nekoma Lutheran and activities with High Plains Ministry when able. Before moving to Fairdale, she and her daughter, Tamera, owned and operated a commercial cleaning service.
Patricia is survived by her children: Brenda (Jay) Milburn of Odessa Texas, Tamera (Tom) Bredeson of Fairdale, Steve (Peggy) Binger of Fort Collins, Colo., Ron (Danni) Binger of Fairdale; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a brother, Dave (Joyce) Preston, of Casper, Wyo. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters and a brother.
Patricia will be laid to rest with her husband, Murlin, in Colorado when it’s safe for family and friends to gather.
