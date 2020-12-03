A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon for Patricia Marie LaPorte, beloved mother and grandmother, who was called home and passed away November 30, 2020, at the Pembina County Memorial Hospital in Cavalier. Burial was at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Nekoma.
Patricia was born to Vernon and Louise (Belliveau) Styles on December 24, 1941. She was one of four children and grew up in Walhalla. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. She attended Walhalla School and graduated in 1960. She met her husband, LaVerne LaPorte, at a dance in Olga. They courted and then were united in marriage on November 23, 1962, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Walhalla and resided there for a short while. They also lived in Langdon; “Hank’s Corner” near Concrete; and Easby, where she was a bookkeeper at the grain elevator where LaVerne was also employed. They settled in Osnabrock and made it their home where she lived at her home until October 2020. They raised 2 children, Brad and Sheila. She had various jobs in her younger years: working in the potato fields for Clarence Swenson in Osnabrock, the Good Samaritan Center (Osnabrock Community Living Center) and at the local grocery store as a cashier and shelf stocker. She made a career out of selling “Avon” and was the official “Avon Lady” of Oz for over 20 years. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and canning, embroidery and acrylic painting on dish towels. She also loved to go camping and having picnics and would camp with her family at Icelandic State Park in the summertime. She was a volunteer at the Good Samaritan Center where she “set the ladies hair” once a week. She belonged to the “Red Hat Club” and thoroughly enjoyed her fellow “Red Hatters” company, activities and luncheons. One of her favorite things to do was visit the Dairy Queen for a chocolate malt. She had a strong faith in God. She brought her children up in the Catholic faith, assured its teachings, and attended church every Sunday.
She is survived by her sister, Betty (Ray) Bonaime, of Indianapolis, Ind.; her children: Brad (Sharon) LaPorte of Fergus Falls, Minn., and Sheila LaPorte of Crookston, Minn.; grandchildren: Kayla (Eric) Vreeke, Kyle LaPorte, Jay (Abbigail) LaPorte, Jenna LaPorte, Forrest (Morgan) LaPorte, Harrison LaPorte-Lewis and Chantal LaPorte- Lewis; great-granddaughter Nora (Jay and Abby LaPorte); sisters-in-law: Stella (Arthur) Styles, Marg (Harvey) Beauchamp, Karen, Judy and Marlene LaPorte, Alverna (Daryle) LaPorte, Arlene (Leslie) LaPorte, Debbie (Ken) LaPorte; and brother-in-Law Daryle LaPorte.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Laverne, brother Arthur “Artie” Styles, and an infant brother.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.