A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon with visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the church for Paul Schneider, 56, of Mt. Carmel, who passed away February 6, 2021, at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon. Mask wearing and social distancing are highly encouraged.
Paul Michael Schneider was born August 3, 1964, in Langdon to Ronald and Leona (Schill) Schneider. He graduated from Milton High School and then went on to NDSCS in Wahpeton where he studied welding. He lived in Grand Forks for about seven years before returning to Mt. Carmel in 2000. He worked various jobs in the Langdon area. He enjoyed four-wheeling, target practice and shooting, hand-loading ammunition, being outdoors, music, and spending time with family and friends.
Paul is survived by his children: Joseph (Megan Shephard) of Langdon and Hanna (Chase Heck) of Langdon; mother Leona Schneider of Walhalla; siblings: Tim (Cheri) Schneider, Deb (Paul) Peterson, Vince (Teresa) Schneider, Brian Schneider (Liz Buethner); nieces: Amber Schneider, Caitlin (Andrew) Kreklau, Mallory (Patrick) Klatte and nephew Ethan Peterson.
He was preceded in death by father Ronald, his grandparents, and many uncles and aunts.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to Cavalier County Cancer Crusaders, c/o Mickey Cain, 210 8th Ave., Langdon, ND 58249 or Cavalier County Memorial Hospital Foundation, 909 2nd St., Langdon, ND 58249.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
