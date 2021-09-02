Peter E.W. Marsh, MD, was born on December 16, 1936, and passed away August 21, 2021, at his home with his family at his side at the age of 84.
Peter was the second son born to Joseph and Dorothy Marsh in Southport, England. Some of his earliest memories were of the beach, his father teaching him and his brother to play golf, and the wartime in Britain. He spoke of two childhood evacuees living at his house, the sound of German planes flying overhead, and a hole in the ground in his neighborhood where a house had stood the day before. He attended school in Southport, finishing at the age of 16. He went on to an engineering apprenticeship in a car factory in Coventry before returning to continue his studies. He was accepted to Liverpool University to study medicine and play for the golf team. To pay for his education, he sold sacks and bags, worked as a beach lifeguard, window cleaner, chimney sweep, and on a pea-viner. He graduated with a degree in medicine in 1964. While at University he met and married the love of his life of 57 years, Susan Gradwell. Together they raised four children as he practiced family medicine in Liverpool, England, British Columbia, Cando and Langdon. In 2000, they retired to Lake Belle Taine in Nevis, Minn. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, family and friends, always walking the golf course carrying his own bag. At home, he spent time improving the beauty of the landscape while preserving much of the natural habitat. He always looked at life with a peaceful contentment and guided his family with kindness. He was selfless in his efforts throughout his life, loved being a physician, and took pride in knowing and caring for people. He was always available for a phone call or a visit when someone needed care or reassurance, medical advice, or a golf tip. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; his brother, David (Katy) Marsh, of Southport; his sons: David (Julie) of Fargo, Andrew (Erlen) of Denver, Daniel (Elizabeth) of Parker, Colo.; his daughter, Catherine, of Minneapolis; and his grandchildren: Kathleen, Jennifer, Lauryn, Spencer, Tanner, and Harper.
His family will host a gathering at his home from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, to honor his memory and celebrate his life. All are welcome. The address is: 18886 Epic Drive, Nevis, MN 56467.
Cease Funeral Home of Park Rapids, Minn., is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.