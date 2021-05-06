A funeral service will be held at the Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, for Philip Hope, who passed away at his home on May 2, 2021, in Langdon. Masks are required. Inurnment will follow at Elkwood Cemetery, with a lunch at the Hope Farm.
Philip was born December 22, 1942, in Langdon, to Albert and Lutie (Williamson) Hope. There was no place he loved more than the family farm. You could find him planting and harvesting, working on machinery, or just driving to view the fields. He farmed the family’s land for 50 years and taught the next generation the farming trade, passing it onto his nephew upon his “retirement” after his 50th crop. His other joys in life were skiing, traveling, and visits with friends. You could find him around town enjoying coffee and cards or dice on a regular basis. He was almost unbeatable at cribbage and played a mean game of whist. But you could really see him come to life around his family—especially his nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Whether ranger rides or snowmobile rides, teaching you how to pick rocks, or mow the lawn, he was up for anything his family asked. To his nieces and nephews, he was simply “Uncle”, and there was no greater praise or sign of love.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: David, Harvey, and Kenneth.
He is survived by his sister, Margie Lewis; sister-in-law Linda (Harvey) Hope; his adoring nephews, Daniel Ellis and Nykolas (Carrie) Hope; nieces April (Scott) Nelson and Rebecca Hope; great nephews: Tyler Nelson, Bohdyn Hope, Lynkyn Hope and Cartyr Hope; and great nieces Kimberly Ellis and Nadiya Hope.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.