Phyllis Byrne

Phyllis June Byrne, 87, died surrounded by family on November 17, 2021, of natural causes. Phyllis was born on March 19, 1934, to Roy and Eileen Hennager in Langdon. She graduated from Langdon High School in 1952. She went on to study at Aaker’s Business School, later working as a stenographer and bookkeeper for Herberger’s. She spent most of her time raising her children whom she loved dearly. She shared ownership of General Tobacco and Candy, Co. in Grand Forks with her late husband, Philip. She spent time helping with the business, which was sold in 1987. In 1954, she wed Glen Schneider and moved permanently to Grand Forks. In 1969, she married Philip Byrne, continuing to live in Grand Forks. Her favorite place was to be at her lake cabin on Maple Lake, Minn., where she opened her door to family and friends. Phyllis was happiest surrounded by the people she loved. She enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities, playing cards, tending to her flowers, and traveling. She was a loyal and caring friend to many and was known for lighting up a room with her energy.
Phyllis is survived by her 6 children: Mike Byrne (Patricia) of Fargo, Nancy Davis (Ron) of Running Springs, Calif., Mitch Byrne (Karen) of Grand Forks, Dave Byrne (Julie) of Ralston, Neb., Michele Lange (Jeff) of Brooklyn Park, Minn., and Patrick Byrne (Kelly) of Fargo; her 5 brothers: Robert (Maggie), Lyle, David (Ardyce), Keith, and Kenneth (Sandy) Hennager; her 3 sisters: Shirley Fischer, Dolly Mostad, Betty Coyle; her sisters-in-law, Mikell Wood (Donald) and Patricia Lyren; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many Schneider family in-laws, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Eileen; her husbands: Philip Byrne and Glen Schneider; her sister, Myrtle Kram; her great-grandchildren, Sarah Smith and Logan Zacher; and several beloved extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held this coming summer in Grand Forks. She will be interred in Memorial Park Cemetery near her husband, Philip Byrne.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Dementia Society of America or to a charity of your choice. “Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories.”
