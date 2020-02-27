Funeral services were held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center of Fargo for Priscilla Jane Delvo, who died on Saturday, February 22, 2020, under the care of hospice of Red River Valley and surrounded by family. Burial was at Holy Cross South Cemetery, Fargo.
Jane was born on November 11, 1934, to Charles and Olive Hewitt in Cogswell, N.D. She graduated from Fargo Central in 1952. In 1954, she was crowned Miss North Dakota and competed in the Miss Universe pageant.
After graduating from high school, she started her work career at Northwestern Bell. During this time, she met her future husband, Jack. She was united in marriage to Jack Delvo on June 15, 1957, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fargo. She was a stay at home mom and enjoyed spending time in her children’s school activities. She was very fond of animals and raised and showed Scottish Terriers. After her children were in high school, she started her work in retail, working at Mandels, Herbst, and Mr. T’s.
Jane is survived by her husband, Jack, of 62 years; three children: John (Teresa) of Laurel, Mont., David of Fargo, and Elizabeth (James) Eken of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; five grandchildren: Brandon, Samantha, Adam, Joseph and Michael; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Marjorie Dady, Charles Hewitt, Theodore Hewitt, Harrison Hewitt, Coddington Hewitt, Stanton Hewitt, and Lucy Hewitt.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
