Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon for Rae R. Workman, 83, of Langdon, who passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, with her daughter and good friend, Patricia, by her side. Social distancing will take place and wearing of masks is encouraged. Burial will be at Corinthian Cemetery, Calvin.
Rae Rosella Gebur was born October 15, 1936, on her grandmother’s farm near Rock Lake, to Michael and Dolores Gebur. She grew up and went to school in the Calvin area before attending college in Fargo for a short time. She moved to Zion, Ill. and married Walter Workman. She worked as a secretary at the VA hospital in Waukegan, Ill., for many years. Later, she returned to North Dakota and settled in Langdon where she lived with her mother, Dolores, until her passing in 2006. She was a resident at Osnabrock Living Center until moving to Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks in 2019. She enjoyed reading books, especially her Bible, and doing many kinds of crafts, which she liked to give to relative and friends. She looked forward to spending time at the Senior Center in Langdon, where she made cards and visited with her friends.
Surviving Rae are her children: Walter Raymond (Tami) Workman of Texas and Kari Glover of Illinois; sister Fae (John) Rintala of Lake Metigoshe; granddaughters: Gabriella, Sara, and Lilliana; great-grandson Owen; brother-in-law Bill Palafox and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Galene Palafox and son-in-law Glen Glover.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Langdon Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
