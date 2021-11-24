Regina Stoa passed away at home in Langdon, on November 16, 2021. There will be no service at this time, and the inurnment will be in late spring.
Regina Rahn was born July 12, 1954, at Darmstadt, West Germany, to Siegfried and Elfriede (Sander) Rahn. When she was two years old, they moved to Wolfenbuttel where she grew up and attended school. She worked for many years at the Driver’s License Bureau in Wolfenbuttel until she met and fell in love with Craig Stoa. They were married April 4, 1984, in Grand Forks and lived all these years in Langdon where they shared a lovely home and a wonderful life together. Her hobbies and interests were as varied and as colorful as the most beautiful North Dakota sunset. From doing crafts of all kinds to sewing, knitting, gardening, etc., her favorite was Bunco night with her friends. To say she shall be missed is indeed an understatement. God bless you, dear Gina. And now you have all the answers!
Gina is preceded in death by her dear brother, Martias, and her loving mother, Elfriede. She is survived by her husband, Craig Stoa, of Langdon; father Siegfried Rahn of Wolfenbuttel, West Germany; in-laws Alan and Teresa Stoa of Ramah, NM, Diane and Kenneth Nelson of Langdon, Rodney and Mary Stoa of Fargo, Jon Stoa of San Francisco, Calif.; and several nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, and a grand-niece.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon, ND, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
