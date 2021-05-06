A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for Richard Lorenz, 100, of Langdon, who passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon. Burial of ashes was at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Richard Andrew Lorenz was born to John and Eva Lorenz at Langdon. He attended St. Alphonsus High School. He was a World War II veteran who was a member of the 2nd Armored “Hell on Wheels” Division and served 32 months in Africa and Europe. On July 31, 1946, he married Gladys Nelson at St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon. They lived on their farm northwest of Langdon and were the loving parents of three sons. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Church and Knights of Columbus. During the winter months, he and Gladys lived in Mesa, Ariz. for many years and enjoyed the weather and family who visited often. “Rich” earned his badge of courage on D-Day at Omaha Beach in France. He earned his badge of honor by attending daily to his wife’s needs while she was a resident at Maple Manor Care Center. For five years, he spent each day from Noon until he would put her to bed at night, holding her hand, rubbing her back, and kissing her cheek. He would talk to her daily, trying to keep alive memories from times past.
Surviving Richard are his sons: Rick (Judy) Lorenz of Denver, Colo., Jim (Sheila) Lorenz of Papillion, Neb., and Tim (Connie) Lorenz of Kaneohe, HI; grandchildren: Nicole, Marnie, Kyle, Jennifer, Ryan, Sydnie, Danielle, and Paul; great-grandchildren: Taylor, Kalyn, Saydee, and Jonah; great-great-grandchildren Jaydycie and Jaycetin; sister Mary Fran Bolesta of St. Louis, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Gladys; brothers: Ed, Tom, John, Bob, Paul, and Ben; and sisters Mae Thompson and Terese Crockett.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Cavalier County Memorial Hospital Foundation in Langdon.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
