A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fairdale for Richard Nelson, 81, of Devils Lake and formerly of Milton, who passed away September 25, 2021, due to a tragic car accident. Inurnment will be at Highland Cemetery, rural Nekoma.
Richard Duane Nelson was born December 23, 1939, to Arnold J. and Doris B. (Anderson) Nelson at Langdon. He was a very unassuming, shy, and humble man with a razor-sharp intellect and a memory to match. He was a man of many talents and skills, and these were on full display in all those many years of farming. Oh yes, he did indeed belong to many different organizations and served his community, as well as his country in the Army, but what made him stand out was his most giving, generous, kind, and loving heart. Whenever you needed anyone to help out, there was Richard - a gentle soul and a caring man. And to us that is what we will always hold close to our hearts. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, his wonderful aunts and uncles and cousins. Richard departed this world and is now in the loving hands of our Lord and leaving behind cherished cousins and his wonderful friends. We would like to acknowledge his dearest and best friend, Marilyn Sandbeck, who passed at the same time as him. These past years for him were, without a doubt, some of the best years in his life. We are so thankful and grateful that the Lord blessed Richard with such a gracious and lovely person to share this part of his life with. Richard passed away September 25, 2021.
He is survived by his brother, Kenneth (Diane) Nelson of Langdon, their daughter, Danna (Dominic) Rademacher and their children Nelson and Millie of West Fargo; and sister Audrey (Jay) Holter of Barnesville, Minn., and their children, James Holter of Fargo, Amber Holter of Fargo, and Amber (Nick) Walters of Fargo.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com or www.askewfuneralhome.com.
