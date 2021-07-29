A small memorial service was held May 5, 2021, at Menke Funeral Home in Sun City, Ariz. and a Celebration of Life service was held in Dunvilla, Minn. at The Barn on July 31, 2021, for Richard Wayne Sturlaugson, who passed away peacefully in their Peoria, Ariz. home on May 4, 2021, surrounded by his wife, Bev, and his children. Richard will be laid to rest in Langdon on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Lebanon Cemetery alongside his parents and brother. The Masonic Lodge, Lebanon Lodge 34 will perform the service.
Richard was born April 18, 1937, in Langdon to Sigurdur and Doreen (Beaudrie) Sturlaugson. He graduated from Langdon High School in 1955. He attended North Dakota State University, where he joined the Alpha Tau Omega, ATO, fraternity house in Fargo. On June 8, 1956, he married the love of his life, Beverly Ann Hart, in Langdon. He began working in the family business, Sturlaugson Oil Service Station. In 1961, Sig (dad), Ron (brother), and Richard formed a service station partnership; he was in the business until 1975. In 1966, he and Bev built the Dairy Queen in Langdon, which they named the Four Queens Dairy Queen in honor of their four girls: Brenda, Kim, Terryl and Helen. But in the process of building it, God wasn’t quite done with their family and that same year, they were blessed with a son, Dan. When they sold the Dairy Queen in 1979, they started a business in Langdon called Sports & Shirts. He had other business ventures during these years: apartments, a grain bin business, and selling insurance. He was a member of the Langdon Eagles Club, the Langdon Golf Club, and the Langdon Curling Club. He was an active member of the KEM Shriners Club, the Lebanon Lodge 34, and the Scottish Rite of the Free Masons. He loved being a Shriner; it gave him a lifetime of friendships and memories. He would put on his fez for parades, and he worked the Shrine Circus for many years. Most summers were spent camping from Killarney, Manitoba, to the Icelandic State Park in Cavalier, but in 1981 they bought their first cabin on Pelican Lake in Minnesota. In 1989, they built their lake home, and in 1993 they made Pelican Lake, Minn. their permanent home. In 1995, they started a gift shop called From the Hart in Dunvilla, Minn. until they retired in 2014. During these years they started to winter in Arizona, and eventually they made their home in Peoria, Ariz.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Beverly Ann Hart; his five children: Brenda (John) Orrell of Clive, IA, Kim (Greg) Schultz of Peoria, Ariz., Terryl (Rick) Graalum of Fargo, Helen (James) Tackett of Citrus Heights, Calif., Dan (Jennifer) Sturlaugson of Fargo; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Sig and Doreen Sturlaugson; his brother, Ronald Sturlaugson; and his great-granddaughter, Kensington Graalum.
