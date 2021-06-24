A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for Rita Waslaski, of Langdon, who passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 28, 2021, at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Rita Ann Wright was born in Shaftesbury in Dorset, England, on March 31, 1937, to Edward and Mabel (Woods) Wright. She was the eighth of nine children. She attended school in Shaftesbury and had many jobs in her teen years: made gloves at a factory, was a nanny, and worked in the movie theatre. She and Benny Waslaski were united in marriage on April 16, 1955, at Shaftesbury and lived there until December of 1955 when Benny was honorably discharged from the Air Force. They then returned to the Langdon area. She and Benny were blessed with a daughter, Anita Ann; a son, Terrence John; and another daughter, Sandra Marie. She babysat when her children were young and managed the Ramage Motel. Her favorite job was doing hair care for the residents at Maple Manor for 32 years. She loved to make pies for her family and enjoyed doing yard work. If there was a child close by, Rita would be there as she loved kids.
Surviving Rita are her children: daughter Anita Fischer of Lakewood, Colo., and son Terry of Spokane, Wash.; grandchildren: Janelle (Mike) Van Meegren, Bryan (Sarah) Fischer, Bryce Fischer (Hannah Bakke), Ashlee Waslaski, Jake Waslaski (Jade Adair), Ben Waslaski (Payton Maas); great-grandchildren: Teah Fischer, Langdon Fischer, Sandra Waslaski, Oliver Waslaski; brother John Wright; sister Brenda Hunt; and sisters-in-law: Shelia Wright and Audrey Waslaski.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Benny; daughter Sandra; and siblings: Flo, Mary, Dora, Myrtle, Qwen, and Ronald.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.