Mass of Christian Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna, Minn., on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. for Robert and Monica Mueller. Robert passed away on Dec. 1, 2020, and Monica on Feb. 20, 2021, at Good Shepard Community in Sauk Rapids, Minn.
