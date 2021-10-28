A visitation was held at the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota on Friday, October 29, 2021, for Ronald Raymond Mackey, 81, who died October 23, 2021, at Sanford on Broadway in Fargo. A private burial was held at the Storlie Cemetery of rural Hampden.
Ron was born on August 17, 1940, to Raymond and Rose (Otto) Mackey. He was raised in rural Hampden and graduated from Hampden High School in 1958. He served in the ND National Guard for 25 years. He was a member of the Hampden Hay-Overbo American Legion Post No. 266. In February 1982, he married Sue Kana in Seattle, Wash. In January 1984, they welcomed son Travis, and in May 1987, they welcomed son Kyle. In later years, they fully enjoyed their five grandchildren. He farmed his entire life in the Hampden area with his brother, Ralph. He loved to hunt– from wild pigs in Texas to elk in Colorado, from black bear in Canada to mule deer in western North Dakota. He also loved to fish – deep-sea fishing off the Florida coast, halibut and salmon fishing in Alaska, paddlefishing and ice fishing in North Dakota.
Ron is survived by his wife, Sue; son Travis and his wife, Sarah, and their children, Will and Grace; and son Kyle and his wife, Amber, and their children Olivia, Regan, and Freya. He is also survived by his brother, Robert; and sisters, Rosalie Ellingson and Rhonda Rostberg.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ralph.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
The Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com.
