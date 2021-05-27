Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary Catholic Church of Lakota, ND, on May 24, 2021, for Rose B. Hooey, 92, of Lakota, who died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Lakota. Interment was in the Lakota Cemetery.
Rose Blanche Krom was born January 17, 1929, near Langdon, the daughter of John and Rose (Biseck) Krom. At the age of 12 she moved to Fargo where she graduated from high school. She then began working and attending college in Valley City. She taught in a one room school at Easby. She met Allan Hooey at a dance, and they fell in love. She and Al were married on December 27, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, Minn. The couple moved to Langdon and in September of 1959 moved to Lakota. She was active at St. Mary Catholic Church and the Altar Society. She loved playing cards, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. She worked at the Knetter Cheese factory for many years until her retirement. Al died June 13, 2004. She continued living in their home until 2013, when she moved to the Good Samaritan Society.
Rose is survived by four children: Wayne (Shirley) of Bartlett, Brad, John (Jeryn), and Lori (Archie) Minchew, all of Lakota; 10 grandchildren: Alan Minchew, Anna Rose Minchew, William Hooey, Austin Hooey, Cole Hooey, Callie Hooey, Kayla Dusenberry, Titus Hooey, Alex Hooey, and Brady Hooey; great grandson Harrison Hooey; sister Sister Geraldine; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Allan; five brothers: Ralph, Walter, Jake, Ed, and Rudy; and three sisters: Betty Lanz, Mary Avery, and Lillian Doxrud.
Arrangements with the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota. Online condolences are available at www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.