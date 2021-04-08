An open visitation was held Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon for Rosemarie Hamann, 94, of Loma, who passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon. A private graveside service and burial will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Rosemarie Horejsi was born May 7, 1926, in Whitman, to Frank and Barbara (Vokoch) Horejsi. She grew up and attended school in Whitman. On February 7, 1949, she and Charles Hamann were united in marriage. They lived on the family farm near Loma except for four years from 1966-1970 when they lived in Bothell, Washington. She lived on the farm until recently moving to Maple Manor Care Center. She enjoyed living on the farm where she could tend her flower and vegetable gardens. She loved to take pictures of her friends and family- and she was almost always behind the camera and not in front of it! She treasured her time with her family and was a very nurturing person.
Surviving Rosemarie are her sons: Marcus of Loma and Clayton (Annie) of Lincoln ND; grandsons: Brent (Nikki) of Lincoln and Daniel (Ashlee) of Mandan; great-grandchildren: Rebecka, McKinzi, Charles, and Easton; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles; son Lawrence (Dora); and her siblings: Henrietta (Fred) Gebhardt, Wes Horejsi, and Millie (Joseph) Novak.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.