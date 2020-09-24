Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, September 24 at St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon for Sally Stremick, who passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the age of 80 at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Sally Schneider was born July 31, 1940, in Langdon, to Anthony and Dorothy (Borho) Schneider. She graduated from St. Alphonsus in 1958. She and Dale Stremick were united in marriage on July 4, 1961, in Mt. Carmel. They made their home on a farm near Mt. Carmel until 1966 when they moved to a farm near Langdon. In 1981, they decided to move off the farm and in to Langdon. For many years, she was a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant. She also drove school bus and worked in the kitchen at St. Alphonsus School. She enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, babysitting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an active member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. She was one of the founders of adoration. She was a Eucharistic Minister, participated in the church choir, and was also a member of the altar society.
Surviving Sally are her husband, Dale, of Langdon; her children: Toni (Jon) Schiestel of Greeley, Colo., Jeff (Dawn) Stremick of Minot, Nancy (Andy) Downs of Langdon, Dale Jr. Stremick (Kari) of Fargo, Lori (Jim) Kahle of Farmington, Minn., Jennifer (Dan) Goins of St. Michael, Minn.; 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings: Bev Baird, Jan (Cameron) Herzog, Gary Schneider, Pat (Gary) Hershley, Tom Schneider, Terry (Deb) Schneider, Bob Schneider, Pam Rotalo; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Joseph and Dan.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
