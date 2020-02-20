A memorial service was held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Walhalla Lutheran Church in Walhalla for Sherman J. Soli, 78, of Walhalla, who passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Pembilier Nursing Center in Walhalla.
Sherman was born on November 24, 1941, near Vang, to Alvin and Ruth (Thompson) Soli. He grew up in the Vang area and graduated from Walhalla High School. After school he enlisted in the US Army. After his discharge from the Army, he returned to the Vang area to farm. He married Geraldine Charbonneau, and together they had two daughters, Rachelle and Sabrina. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughters: Rachelle (Joe) Barton and Sabrina (Francis) Lafferty, all of Smithfield, Pa.; grandchildren: Bryce, Brody, and Bristol Barton, and Savannah Soli; great-grandson Maverick; and siblings: Georgia Veer, Robert (Mary) Soli, and Orin (Francine) Soli. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Delores Soli.
Askew Funeral Home of Cavalier was in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.askewfuneralhome.com.
