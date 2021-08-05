Sidney “Dale” Sturlaugson, 84, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home in Green River, Wyo. following a lengthy illness. He was a resident of Green River for the last 49 years and former resident of North Dakota. Sid was born October 15, 1936, on a farm near Langdon, ND, the son of Victor Sturlaugson and Aldis Johnson. He attended schools in North Dakota and was a 1954 graduate of Langdon High School, where he was very active in most high school activities. He also attended North Dakota State University. He married Wilma Rose Clark June 16, 1974, in Jackson, Wyo. He volunteered for the draft in 1955 and honorably served in the United States Army at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas; Fort Carson, Colorado; Neu Ulm, Germany; and Fort Sheridan, Illinois. He worked as a carpenter for over 20 years at various construction companies. Sid also worked as a groundskeeper for Sweetwater County School District #2 for 19 years until his retirement in 2001. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two grandkids. He attended all their school sporting events and was a beautiful singer. Family was very important to him. He had a close relationship with his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma Sturlaugson; two sons: Shaun Sturlaugson and wife Rhiannon and Ben Sturlaugson; two grandchildren: Ty Sturlaugson and Cydnee Sturlaugson, both of Green River, Wyo.; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters: Lorraine Fernandez, Marvel Groff, Lillian Stoelting, Helen Francis, Marian Jonasson, and Judy Sturlaugson; and two brothers: Vern Sturlaugson and Leland Sturlaugson.
Following cremation, there will be no services at his request. The family respectfully requests donations in Sid’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.
Vase Funeral Chapels and Crematory of Rock Springs, Wyo., was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at wwww.vasefuneralhomes.com.
