A Mass of Christian Burial was held on August 6, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon for Sue Schneider, 77, of Langdon, who passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks surrounded by her loving family. Burial was at St. Michael’s Cemetery near Wales.
Alexis “Sue” Darlyn Schneider was born January 31, 1944, in Grafton to Alex and Irma (Samuelson) Brown. She grew up in Hannah and graduated from Hannah High School in 1963. She continued her education at Lake Region Community College and Aakers Business School. She also worked as a nanny in Bay Area, Calif. Sue married Harvey Schneider on July 27, 1968, at St. Michael’s Church in Wales. They lived in St. Cloud, Minn., until 1970 when they moved to Langdon. In 1977, they settled on the Schneider family farm near Wales where they farmed and raised their family. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Altar Society in Wales, and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon. She enjoyed music, playing cards, cooking, bowling, and dancing. She and Harvey also enjoyed traveling and were able to visit many places, including Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, and Hawaii. She especially loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving Sue are her husband, Harvey, of Langdon; daughter Kathy (Bob) Brown of Grand Forks; son Mark (Shauna) Schneider of Wales; granddaughters: Alexis Brown, McKenzie (Ryan) Blumhagen, and Brooke (Brandon) Tofte; grandson Cole Darling; great-grandchildren: Oliver Tofte and Isabelle Blumhagen; siblings: Gary Brown of Bullhead City, Ariz., Rick (Ann) Brown of Prescott, Ariz., and Vicki Brown of Ottertail, Minn.; and sister-in-law Janet Brown of Valley City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Michael Schneider, and brother Bob Brown.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
