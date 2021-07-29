Mass of Christian Burial was held July 27, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for Sylvia Fetsch, 76, of Langdon, who passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Sylvia Jean Chaput was born August 4, 1944, to Sylveo “Sid” and Charlotte Chaput in Langdon. She was the oldest of five girls. She attended St. Alphonsus, graduating in 1962. She continued her education in secretarial studies at Bismarck Commercial College. On August 13, 1964, she married her high school sweetheart, David Fetsch, who was the love of her life. They lived in Bismarck for a while where she worked at the Bismarck Tribune. They returned to Langdon where they raised their four children: Lynda, Cindy, Charlene, and Loren. She was a homemaker for many years but returned to work once her children were in school. She worked many years at Maple Manor Care Center in the activity department. After the children were grown, they lived in Park River for a short time where she was a secretary at St. Mary’s parish office. They returned to Langdon, and she went back to Maple Manor to work in the business office until her retirement. She has lived the past three years at a memory care facility in Grand Forks. She was a very welcoming, loving, caring, faith-filled person with a special devotion to Mary and the Rosary. She had a silent strength and was the heart of her family. She enjoyed baking, sewing, and a variety of hand crafts along with camping, reading, and doing puzzles.
Surviving Sylvia are her children: Lynda (Tom) Hoyt of Langdon, Cindy (Richard) Solis of Round Rock, TX, Charlene (Eric) Lundebrek of Lowry, Minn., and Loren (Stephanie) Fetsch of Langdon; grandchildren: Tiffany (Byron) Shablow, Natasha (Kale) Christianson, Samantha (Kenny) Jensen, Kalton (Taylor) Agnes, Taylor (Averi) Lundebrek, Brittany (Jesse) Hayden, Ashley Fetsch, Nelsen (Katlynn) Lundebrek, Katelyn Fetsch, Zachary Hoyt, Sydney Lundebrek, Dylan Fetsch (Sophie Sondeland), and Jesse Fetsch; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters: Dorothy (Dave) McCullough, Denise (Steven) Bielejeski, and Carla (Bob) Crockett; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents, husband David, sister and brother-in-law Sonia and Robert Heinle, father and mother-in-law George and Lorenda Fetsch, brother-in-law Raymond, brother-in-law George Keeling, nephew Andrew Crockett, and niece Cheryl Condon.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
