A celebration of life was held for family and friends on Monday, April 26, 2021, for Thomas J. Parker, 77, of West Fargo, who passed away in his West Fargo home on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Thomas “Tom or TP” John Parker was born in the Langdon Hospital on November 19, 1943, to Charles and Ruby (Olson) Parker. He was raised on a farm near Nekoma where he graduated from high school in 1961. Tom attended Jamestown College and graduated in 1965 with a business degree. He then went on to earn his teaching certificate from North Dakota State in 1967. He began his teaching career in Center then moved to Red Lodge, Mont. where he met his wife of nearly 50 years, Jayne (Moore). They married on Dec 30, 1971, in Sheridan, Mont. In 1973, he and Jayne moved to Adams where he served as principal for the school and started their family having three daughters: Teri, Jill, and Jodi. He and his family moved from Adams to Nekoma and then to Langdon. In addition to teaching, he worked on the family farm, in sales at Christie Motors, and as manager of the Langdon Eagles Club. He finished his working career teaching at Four Winds in Fort Totten. He and Jayne moved to West Fargo in 2014 to be closer to their three daughters. Although they left several great friends behind in Langdon, he did a great job keeping in touch with regularly scheduled phone calls. In West Fargo, he was quick to meet wonderful new friends and shared how happy he was they made the decision to move. He had the gift of gab, leaving a lasting impression on anyone he met.
Tom will be missed by his many friends and his loving family including: Jayne Parker of West Fargo; daughters: Teri (Bryan) Brekke, Jodi (Ross) McGregor both of West Fargo and Jill (Patrick) Field of Fargo; grandchildren: Payton, Parker, Tyler, Keyton, Danner, and Brynn; brother Wes (Lois) Parker of Castle Pines, Colo.; sister Marjorie (Keith) Mann of Nekoma; uncle Bill (Marilyn) Parker; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law Bernie and Dave.
West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.westfuneralhome.com.
