A memorial service was held Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Tollefson Funeral Home of Edinburg for Thressa Nelson, age 42 of Edinburg, whopassed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Sanford Health of Fargo.
Thressa Jonasson was born September 1, 1977 in Grafton, the daughter of Pamela Lykken and the late Allen Jonasson. She grew up in Milton and attended the Milton/Osnabrock schools, graduating in 1996. She attend Lake Region State College in Devils Lake for a short time before returning home to care for her father. She later attended UND where she earned her Certified Dietary Manager Certificate. She was united in marriage to Lynn Nelson on May 18, 2002 in Edinburg. The couple made their home in Edinburg and she worked as a CDM for Wedgewood Manor in Cavalier, Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon and later the Borg Home in Mountain until her health forced her to retire in July 2019. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Edinburg. She enjoyed cooking, being in the outdoors, country cruising, collecting frog memorabilia, her dogs and spending time with her family.
Thressa is survived by her husband Lynn of Edinburg, son Brody Nelson, Edinburg, mother Pamela Lykken, Osnabrock, siblings Eugene Jonasson, Grafton and Loneta (Douglas Hall) Jonasson, Edinburg, nephew Tristin Hall and niece Katelyn Hall of Edinburg, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father Allen Jonasson and father and mother-in-law, Irvin and Doreen Nelson.
The Tollefson Funeral Home of Edinburg was in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at: www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com.
