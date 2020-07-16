A graveside service was held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Vang Cemetery, rural Langdon, for Tonya Rae Peterson, 40, of Langdon, who passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon after a long battle with cancer. Her final days were spent surrounded by her beloved family and friends.
Tonya was born November 13, 1979, to Ritchie and Debra (Mondor) Arens in Langdon. She graduated in the top of her class from Langdon High School and continued her education at the University of North Dakota where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. After graduating, she returned to Langdon where she married her high school sweetheart, Trent Peterson, on November 30, 2002, at United Lutheran Church. They welcomed their son, Drew, in 2006 and their daughter, Abby, in 2010. She loved being surrounded by her closest friends and family; attending UND hockey games; playing bingo, pig wheel, and board games; traveling; fishing; camping; and going for bike rides with her kids. She was a long-time employee at United Telephone where she worked as a plant records clerk.
Tonya is survived by her husband, Trent; children: Drew and Abby; parents: Ritchie of Langdon and mother Debra (Dale) Benaszeski of Ringle, Wisc.; siblings: Timothy (Nicole) Arens of Fargo and Tiffany (Jeremy) Pritchard of Langdon; in-laws: Janice and Larry Peterson of Langdon; Twana (Terry) Dick of Stanley; nieces and nephews: Liam Arens of Fargo, Mason Brown of Langdon, and Cassandra, Jonathan, Jake, and Amanda Dick of Stanley; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents: Jake and Florence (Sheltrau) Arens and George and Leona (Lupien) Mondor, uncle Donald Arens, aunt Judy (Arens) Del Real, and brother-in-law Todd Peterson.
Memorials may be directed to the Vang Cemetery, 1204 12th Ave., Langdon, ND 58249.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.