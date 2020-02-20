A celebration of life was held Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the James River Church in Springfield, Mo., for Trudy Lea Laidlaw, 71, of Battlefield, Mo., who passed away February 9, 2020.
Trudy was born April 21, 1948, to Earnie and Isabell Magnusson in Thessalon, Ontario, Canada. She was the older sister to Lorna and James. As a young child she moved to Langdon where she attended high school while working at the A&W. She then moved to Mayville where she had her daughter, Dawn. Shortly after she moved back to Langdon where she had her son, Dustin. She spent many years in Langdon raising her children before moving with her daughter to Tulsa, Okla. In Tulsa she graduated from Rhema Bible College in Ministerial Training and Tulsa Junior College with an Associate in Arts degree. She became a grandmother to Dawn’s children, Jordan, Cailin, and Drake and Dustin’s daughter, Taylor. She moved to Springfield, Mo. to be with family. She graduated from College of the Ozarks with a BAS in 1999. She enjoyed being a social worker in mental health, raising her grandchildren/great-grandchildren and spending time with family. She loved English, History, music, theatre, movies and mental health sciences. She attended James River for over 20 years and was involved in life groups, bible studies and her church.
She is survived by sister Lorna; brother James; children Dawn and Dustin; grandchildren: Jordan, Cailin, Taylor, Drake; great-grandchildren Jackson and Kinsley; nieces: Faith, Rebekah and Victoria; and dear friends.
Anything in her memory can be sent to her house at 4410 West Bull Run Battle Street, Battlefield, MO, 65619.
Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services of Springfield, Mo. was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.