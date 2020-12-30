A Mass of Christian Burial was held December 19, 2020, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Towner for Verna Lorraine Erickson, who passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at the Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby. Burial was at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Cemetery in Towner.
Verna Lorraine Erickson, the daughter of Raymond and Mabel (Anderson) Sunderland, was born on December 4, 1930, in Cavalier County. She just recently had the joy of celebrating her 90th birthday. She was raised in Osnabrock Township on her parent’s farm. She graduated from Nekoma High School in 1948. On April 19, 1950, she was united in marriage to Olaf Erickson in Nekoma. The couple lived in Langdon until 1956. They moved to Towner where they made their home and raised their family. On April 19, 2020, she and Olaf celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary together! She loved all that she was involved in, including Christian Mothers, Homemakers, bridge club, whist club, bunko and quilting. She loved her life, her friends in Towner, knitting, crocheting and Minnesota Twins baseball. She loved making, and many loved, her lefsa, buns and doughnuts. Her children and grandchildren’s favorites were her caramel rolls, scotcharoos and homemade pigs feet, a Christmas night tradition.
Verna is survived by her husband, Olaf; children: Dale (Karen) of Roosevelt, UT, Dean (Bonita) of Langdon, Earl (Diane) of West Fargo, Janet (Rick) Taylor of Gillette, WY, Randy (Karen) of Arvada, Colo., Judy (Todd) Alme of Grand Forks, David (Dedré) of Fargo, Lori (Mike) Feist of Fargo and Alan (Lisa) of Grand Forks. She was blessed with 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Brian (Heather), Barry, Matthew, Marcus, Sheldon, Calvin (Trisha), Heather (Michael), Nico (Lara), Peter, Luke, Anthony, Elizabeth, Stephen, Madison, Garrison, Jeremy, Taylor, Courtney, Zachary, Parker, Tim, Ben and Mila; other relatives; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daryl; an infant son, Roger; her sister, Joy; and her parents.
Arrangements with the Anderson Funeral Home of Towner. Online registry: www.funeralsbyanderson.com.
