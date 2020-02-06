A memorial service was held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Park Center - Walhalla Presbyterian Church in Walhalla for Vernon R. Fitzsimonds, 93, of Walhalla, who passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at his home.
Vernon was born April 13, 1926 at Walhalla to Robert C. and Eva M. (McNamara) Fitzsimonds. He grew up in the Walhalla area. On October 3, 1946, he married Kathleen Howell at Walhalla. After their marriage they lived and farmed in the Park Center area for many years. They later moved into Walhalla and to North Border Estates in 2007. He enjoyed being at the farm, working in his garden, antiquing and spending time with his family. He was a director of the Walhalla Farmers Elevator, Walhalla State Bank, and the Federal Land Bank. He also served on the church board and was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children: Kay Gonitzke, Billings, Mont. and Robert (Cynde) Fitzsimonds, Walhalla; grandchildren Jonathan (Edie), Kristin, and Lindsay Gonitzke; Jaci Fitzsimonds (Jonas Udcoff) and Ryan (Chris) Fitzsimonds; great-grandchildren: Jesse, Ashley, Payson, Keiran and Adah; Jett and Jevin; Kealie, Myah, Logan, Teagyn, and Nash.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Francis Fitzsimonds; sister, Marguerite Hardy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Pembilier Nursing Center or the Walhalla Ambulance Service.
Askew Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.askewfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.