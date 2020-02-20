Victoria Brown Feb 20, 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Updated Feb 20, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Victoria Brown, 77, of Milton, ND, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Pembilier Nursing Center in Walhalla. Services will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Connect With Us * Click Here to Place a Classified Ad * Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Trending This Week Articles ArticlesNortheast North Dakota - potential farmers market goldmineLangdon City Commission meetingLangdon Long AgoThe Cavalier County Republican E-Edition for 2-17-20STEAM CAMP offers lots to students at LAESWatch LASD activities LIVE online and on TVUpside Down UnderSecond ranked Lady Cards head to the postseason unbeaten at 19-0Cardinals boys hit stride with a four game winning streakJake's Take on Sports Latest E-Edition The Cavalier County Republican E-Edition for 2-24-20
