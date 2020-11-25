A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Violet E. Eickenbrock, 90, of Sartell, Minn., who died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Violet was born September 2, 1930, in Calvin to Earl and Pearl (Weiner) Towers. She married Edward Fohr in December of 1950, and he died in June 1975. She then married Victor Eickenbrock in Langdon, and he died in 1985. She was a homemaker and also sold Avon products for many years. She was very proud of driving and working with disabled children as a PERA.
Survivors include her children: Deborah (Paul) Levchak of Bismarck, Michelle (Charles) Wurzbacher of Sartell, Minn., Jason “Jay” Fohr of Rochester, Minn.; grandson Luke Wurzbacher; sister Doris Ryan of Langdon and brother Daryl (Judy) Towers of Salem, Ore.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters; husbands Edward and Victor; and sons Larry and Bradley Fohr.
Arrangements were entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Sauk Rapids, Minn.
