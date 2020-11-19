A private service was held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, and is available on the funeral home’s website for viewing for Virgil Glenn Ellingson, 82, of Lisbon, who passed away November 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. Burial was at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fargo.
Virgil was born June 7, 1938, to Kyle and Louise (Padden) Ellingson and is one of eight children. He attended school in Euclid, Minn. and joined the US Army in 1961. He was honorably discharged in 1967 and began work for Burlington Northern Railroad in Crookston, Minn. He met his soon-to-be bride, Diane Jacobson, in Crookston, and they were united in marriage on August 30, 1973. The couple had three daughters together and made their home in Langdon. He had a passion for classic cars and deep love for his family. He had a story for any occasion and an unforgettable personality.
Virgil is survived by his wife, Diane Ellingson; daughters: Sara (Marty) Quam and Kari Zerface; grandchildren: Breanna Paulson, Kaden, Trevon, and Ella Quam & Tian and Kellen Zerface; sisters: Mary Martin and Cindy Field; bothers: Alfred (Rosalie) Ellingson, Arlen (Judy) Ellingson, Sylvan (Kathy) Ellingson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kyle and Louise Ellingson; brothers: Eugene and Danny Ellingson; and daughter Tina Ellingson Paulson.
Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association preferred in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home - Fargo.
