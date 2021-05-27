Vivian Vey Kent passed away on Thursday October 29, 2020, at Luther Memorial Nursing Home in Mayville at the age of 90.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Page.
Baker Funeral Home of Mayville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.bakerfuneral.com.
