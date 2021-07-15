A Memorial Service was held at Hardman Family Funeral Home in Weston, WV, on July 14, 2021, for Wanda Lee Coulthart, 56, of Weston, WV, who passed away on July 6, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. following a brief illness. Her wish for cremation has been honored.
Wanda was born in Bemidji, Minn., on April 3, 1965, to the late James Shannon and Shirley (Martinson) Shannon. She was united in marriage on April 25, 1987, to her loving husband of 34 years, Curtis D. Coulthart, who survives. Wanda was a graduate of Langdon High School in Langdon. She furthered her education in Thief River Falls of Minnesota graduating from Cosmetology School. She was a member of the St. Mark’s Luthern Church in Clarksburg. She worked as an authorization clerk at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. She enjoyed traveling and taking new adventures with her family. She cherished time spent with family and friends. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and Gam Gam. Her outgoing, loving nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Cherishing the life of Wanda are her husband, Curtis; two daughters: Patricia Hutchison and husband Tyler of Weston and Natasha Coulthart of Weston; two grandchildren: Cedric Coulthart and George Hutchison; two sisters: Virginia Schantz of Langdon and Brenda Strong of Tyler, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by grandson Sam Hutchison and brother David Shannon.
Hardman Family Funeral Home of Weston, WV, was in charge of arrangememts. Online condolences and life stories in memory of Wanda may be expressed at hardmanfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.