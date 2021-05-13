Wayne L. Nygard, age 70, of rural Edinburg passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home near Edinburg.
Funeral services will be held later this summer.
The Tollefson Funeral Home of Edinburg is in charge of the arrangements.
